Lok Adalats to be held at Anantnag on February 20

A Lok Adalat for amicable settlement of MACT cases will be held in the court of Principal District & Sessions Judge Anantnag under the Chairmanship of Naseer Ahmad Dar, Chairman District Legal Services Authority (PDJ) Anantnag on 20 February, 2021.

All the concerned Advocates and Insurance Companies have been requested to identify and submit the cases to be taken up in the said Lok Adalat to the DLSA, Anantnag.

Similarly, Tehsil Legal Services Committee Bijbehara will also hold a Lok Adalat for amicable settlement of cases pending U/S 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, Criminal compoundable and Civil & Family disputes in the court of Sub. Judge Bijbehara on 27 February, 2021.

The Bar Members have been requested to approach TLSC Bijbehara regarding the cases to be taken up in the said Lok Adalat. The litigants who are interested to settle their disputes in the above scheduled Lok Adalats are being informed to approach the concerned courts immediately so that their cases shall be listed for amicable settlement in these Lok Adalats.