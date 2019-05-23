Lok Sabha results: PM Modi, Amit Shah put together a winning alliance, says Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah have put up a winning alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha election and that the exit polls were right.

“So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years,” Omar said in a tweet.

BJP is all set to form the new government at the Centre for the second consecutive term.