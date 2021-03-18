Lolab school victim of 'official neglect'

Over 100 students of eight classes study while being crammed in five small rooms at a government-run school in Lolab area of north Kashmir.

The Government Boys Middle School Doursa in Lolab area of Kupwara district has a student population of over 100.

The department has posted only four teachers for these students who, at times, take classes jointly in congested rooms.

Sometimes the students are even forced to attend the classes under the open sky due to scarcity of proper classrooms.

The school is without adequate accommodation for children at a time when the higher ups in the School Education Department are issuing directions to the school heads to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The failure of the department to provide adequate accommodation and staff has also left the locals anguished.

“It becomes difficult to segregate students in the school that remains congested due to lack of classroom space. The department should at least provide one classroom to students of each class,” a school teacher said.

Despite being the oldest school in the area, it has remained out of sight of the authorities.

The school was established as a primary school in 1956 and later upgraded as middle school in 1995.

“Since the establishment of the middle school in the area, it has never remained a priority for the government,” said Ahsan-ul-Haq, a school alumnus pursuing a PhD in English from the University of Kashmir.

“It really pains me to see this school being out of focus of the School Education Department,” he said.

A school teacher said that for overcoming the dearth of space, they had temporarily partitioned two rooms to have four small rooms to adjust the students.

“At times, we also take classes under the open sky,” he said. “We repeatedly conveyed the problems resulting from the lack of space to the higher ups but nothing happened.”

The total sanctioned strength of the school is nine teachers including the head teacher, but the school has only four teachers including the head teacher.

Given the dearth of staff, the teachers conduct the classes of the students on alternate days.

“Two teachers are on deployment for more than a year. The deployed teachers are conveniently enjoying being in the comfort zone. This middle school is run by only four teachers for more than 100 students enrolled in eight classes,” the school teacher said.

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Younis Malik told Greater Kashmir that the matter would be looked into.