Lone criticises 'closure' of OPDs in north Kashmir hospitals

National Conference on Thursday expressed concern over the lack of facilities and mismanagement in the government hospitals across north Kashmir.

While decrying the “sudden closure” of OPD facilities in north Kashmir hospitals, Lone, in a statement, said that government was forcing people to visit private hospitals.

“Most of the people living in far-flung of north Kashmir districts are poor and cannot afford to get treatment in private hospitals. The closure of OPDs has added to the trepidation of general patients while expecting mothers are also facing immense problems. Not everyone can afford to avail treatment at private hospitals or bear the expenses of visiting Srinagar,” Lone said.

He said the infrastructure in the hospitals was also not sufficient to cater to the mounting demands of the populations. “From unavailability of life-saving drugs and staff indifference, the government hospitals in north Kashmir lack all basic facilities making it a terrible experience for scores of patients visiting these hospitals,” he said. He also urged the administration to augment and upgrade the infrastructure in these hospitals with special emphasis on child and maternity facilities.