Lone, Masoodi seek release of Sagar, others

National Conference MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi on Friday sought immediate release of the party general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar and others in view of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The MPs said amid COVID19 crises, governments across the globe were releasing detainees to prevent them from contracting the virus. “The J&K administration should understand the gravity of the crisis and release Ali Muhammad Sagar and others immediately,” the MPs said. “Besides, during incarceration Sagar sahib already underwent a surgical intervention at a local hospital here. His family and scores of his admirers, workers and associates were hoping that the government would shift him to his house. Conversely and regrettably so, he was again shifted to a detention center. Such disposition of the government towards a people’s leader is, to say the least, inappropriate,” the MPs said.

“A dedicated people’s leader, Sagar sahib lent voice to voiceless and underprivileged all through his political career. Seeing him suffer is excruciating not just for his supporters, family, and friends but for all of us within the party,” they said, adding they were hopeful the government will release him.

“The goodwill gesture will bring much needed respite to his family, friends and supporters. Besides, scores of other political leaders from other parties including many of our party colleagues who are under illegal house detention should also be released fore with. In addition, all those who have been jailed inside and outside J&K post August 5 last year should also be released without any delay for greater good of democracy in J&K, and country’s larger interests,” they said. They also demanded release of incarcerated party leader Hilal Lone who was detained under PSA.

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) while greeting people on the eve of the holy month demanded relse of the party president, Shah Faesal and other political leaders.

In his message, JKPM vice president Syed Iqbal Tahir requested people to comply with the health advisories regarding coronavirus.

He demanded the administration must release JKPM president Shah Faesal and other political prisoners held up in J&K and outside after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

He urged the administration to ensure all basic amenities to people during the holy month.