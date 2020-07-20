Kashmir, Today's Paper
Lone reviews functioning of SDA

Vice Chairman (VC), Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) Bashir Ahmad Lone Monday reviewed functioning of the body.

A statement said during the meeting the VC reviewed several matters including implementation of decisions of Board of Directors.

While interacting with the officers of the Authority, the VC impressed upon them to work with dedication and commitment and ensure timely disposal of cases by adopting a pro-public approach without deviating from the procedure, rules and regulations in vogue.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the SDA while observing social distancing and other COVID19 related SOPs.

