Lone reviews implementation of CCSs at Baramulla

National Conference MP, Muhammad Akbar Lone Tuesday visited Baramulla and chaired a meeting of officers to take detailed review of the implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) and projects.

On the occasion, the DDC presented the status and progress of various schemes and programmes besides giving a detailed presentation of various developmental projects undertaken by various executing agencies, through the power point presentation.

He said Baramulla was leading in various aspects on developmental fronts, adding various novel measures were taken by the administration to control spread of COVID19.

After taking a thorough review of works, Lone stressed to productively utilize the available resources so that the desired results were achieved.

He stressed upon the officers to work with added zeal and enthusiasm and said the schemes were meant for welfare of people. He also sought feedback from the officers and urged them to identify all the bottlenecks, if any, so that appropriate measures were taken to sort them out.

The MP also assured all possible assistance and support to the district administration especially with regard to allotment of funds.