Lone rues closure of agriculture sub-sale centers

National Conference senior leader and Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Muhammad Akbar Lone on Saturday expressed dismay over closure of sub-sale centers of department of Agriculture at different locations in Kashmir, saying the move will cause inconvenience to the farmers and affect the annual produce.

While expressing dismay over the impulsive measure of closing down the designated plant protection/sub-sale centers/seasonal seed outlets, Lone said, these centers were established during the National Conference-led government to ensure that farmers living in rural and hilly areas get easy access to fertilizers, pesticides and other wide ranging commodities indispensable to agriculture and horticulture activity.

“The idea behind the measure was to ensure availability of all essential agricultural prerequisites to farmers, who previously had to travel to nearest towns or Srinagar city to buy seeds, pesticides and other wide ranging commodities. Such multipurpose centers in the rural areas used to help the farmers in cutting farming input costs and it also had a positive impact on the annual yield,” Lone said.

He said setting up of the centers was part of concerted efforts towards making all the agriculture related schemes available at the doorsteps of farmers as well as making the villages self reliant.

“The action taken by the agriculture department by closing the centers is inappropriate and callous,” Lone said while seeking immediate roll back of the order.

He said the authorities were blind to the issues faced by the farmers in remote areas. “Moreover multi-utility sub-sale centers like these could have been effectively used by the government to reach out to farmers to ensure that they don’t have to undergo trepidation in view of prevailing lockdown following COVID19 crises,” Lone said.