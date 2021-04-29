Lone seeks macadamisation of roads in north Kashmir areas

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday sought macadamisation of roads in various north Kashmir areas saying the dilapidated condition of the roads pose threat of fatalities besides hampering access of local people to respective district head quarters.

According to a statement issued here, while expressing concern over dilapidated condition of roads in north Kashmir areas, the Party Member of Parliament from Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone stated that everywhere in north Kashmir the condition of highways and link roads is paradox to what is being claimed by the government on ensuring improved road accessibility. “The potholed roads narrate their stories themselves. The roads surfaces in north Kashmir are macadamized once and forgotten for decades. It just takes a few minutes of downpour to convert the entire road length in the region into cesspools. The roads pose immense threat to the wellbeing of people besides hampering accessibility of the local populace to adjoining villages and the respective district headquarters. A proper repairing and widening of these roads can avert tragic road accidents to a greater extent in Kashmir, but nothing substantial has been done so far to upgrade, repair and augment the road infrastructure in the region,” he said.

Lone also urged the district administration to ensure availability of power and water supply in the Khai, Singpura, Khanpeth, Zangam areas. He impressed upon the administration to make dewatering stations in low lying falling under ‘Rakhs’ functional. He said the dewatering stations have been rendered dysfunctional due to the want of electricity, thus hampering the dewatering process in the underlying low lying areas from Dasilpura to Hygam.