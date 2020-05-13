Lone seeks release of Sagar, others

National Conference on Wednesday demanded release of the party senior leader and general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, saying the wellbeing of the detainees should override “tenuous rationales on their illegal detention.”

In a statement Lone said the continuous incarceration of Sagar has put his life in threat in view of the COVID19 crisis.

“It is excruciating for his family, associates and admirers. Sagar sahib has now been in detention for over nine months. The measure of having such a tall political personality, an ardent democrat in detention is reflective of the government’s derision for democratic values and humaneness,” Lone said.

He said it was quite depressing to see people with livelong conviction for democracy and constitution undergoing mistreatment.

“Some of our party colleagues continue to remain incarcerated at their respective homes, some at detention centers. One is at wits end to ascertain the rationale behind prolonging their incarceration. Their only fault is that they have all along been watering the values of democracy in J&K,” Lone said. Their only fault is that they have tirelessly been protecting the interests of people.”

Lone said having these leaders incarcerated was undoubtedly an affront against those numerous people who have been voting for them.

Lone requested the government of India to release all the detainees languishing in jails, detention centers, house detentions without any delay.

Lone said his party colleagues including Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Chowdhary Ramzaan, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, AR Rathar, Shameema Firdous, Hilal Lone, Aga Syed Mehmood, Bashir Veeri, AM Dar, Ab Majeed Larmi and Irfan Shah should also be released from their illegal detentions.

Meanwhile the party’s senior leader Sharief Ud Din Shariq and members of the party’s legal cell and minority cell have also sought release of all incarcerated party leaders.