Kashmir
Sheikh Nazir
Kangan,
UPDATED: June 3, 2019, 11:07 AM

Lorry driver dies in road mishap on Srinagar-Leh highway in Kangan

Sheikh Nazir
Kangan,
UPDATED: June 3, 2019, 11:07 AM

A lorry driver died in a road mishap on Srinagar-Jammu highway in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

An official said that a tipper (bearing registration number JKO1N-9246) heading towards Kangan from Sonamarg skidded off the road and turned turtle at Hariganiwan, resulting in instant death of the driver.

Trending News

Defence Minister to visit Siachen, Srinagar today

Premier mental health programme fails to take off in Kashmir

High-level panel for all-out effort to deal with highway landslides

Jammu city continues to reel under heat wave

The deceased was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai of Fraw village in Gund tehsil of Kangan.

Police have taken cognizance of the case under relevant sections of law, said the official.

Tagged in ,
Related News