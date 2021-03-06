Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 3:01 AM

Loud sound creates panic at Buran Pattan

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 3:01 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A loud sound created panic in Buran area of Pattan here on late Saturday night.

The sound was heard close to the house of a defeated candidate of BJP in the recently held DDC elections.

Trending News
File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: No congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Shab-e-Meraj

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

'Sticky bombs': Security forces redraw SOPs; ask public not to leave vehicles unattended

Soon after the loud sound, security forces rushed to the area to ascertain the nature of the blast.

The Baramulla police termed the loud sound as “cracker” blast. The senior superintendent of police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, said that “traces of cracker were spotted from the site and it was a cracker blast only.”

Related News