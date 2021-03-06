Loud sound creates panic at Buran Pattan

A loud sound created panic in Buran area of Pattan here on late Saturday night.

The sound was heard close to the house of a defeated candidate of BJP in the recently held DDC elections.

Soon after the loud sound, security forces rushed to the area to ascertain the nature of the blast.

The Baramulla police termed the loud sound as “cracker” blast. The senior superintendent of police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, said that “traces of cracker were spotted from the site and it was a cracker blast only.”