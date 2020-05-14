Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 15, 2020, 12:17 AM

Low speed internet takes toll on students in Kashmir: APSCC

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 15, 2020, 12:17 AM
Representational Pic

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) today said that education of children has been badly affected due to  ban on 4G internet in Kashmir.

In a statement, APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said online education has become a necessity due to Coronavirus. “But it  has been badly impacted as the internet speed is too slow making the students to suffer in Kashmir,” Raina said.

Trending News

Farooq, Omar offer condolences to AR Mir

DDC Budgam reviews status of languishing projects

NC concerned over delay in restoration of Balhama canal

“Since people have been asked to download Aarogya Setu app during the COVID-19 pandemic, the people living in Kashmir are not able to do it. As a result their health is at risk. The basic reason for it is the slow speed of internet.

Related News