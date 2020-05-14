Low speed internet takes toll on students in Kashmir: APSCC

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) today said that education of children has been badly affected due to ban on 4G internet in Kashmir.

In a statement, APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said online education has become a necessity due to Coronavirus. “But it has been badly impacted as the internet speed is too slow making the students to suffer in Kashmir,” Raina said.

“Since people have been asked to download Aarogya Setu app during the COVID-19 pandemic, the people living in Kashmir are not able to do it. As a result their health is at risk. The basic reason for it is the slow speed of internet.