Lt Governor condemns last night killing of police inspector in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of Police Inspector, Mohammad Ashraf in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The inspector was shot dead while he was returning home after offering prayers at a local mosque.

“The Lt Governor expressed his anguish over the killing and said that such heinous attacks are attempts to create disturbance at a time when the Valley is witnessing an unprecedented developmental push,” read a statement, issued by Raj Bhavan today.

Our police force will remain firm against such acts and perpetrators will be brought to justice, he announced, as per the statement.

“The Lt Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He also assured all the possible help from the government to the family of the martyred cop,” read the statement further.