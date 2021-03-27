Lt Governor, LG's Advisors, DGP extend Holi greetings

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar and Farooq Khan, and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday extended heartiest greetings to the people ahead of Holi festival.

In his message of felicitations, Lt Governor Sinha observed that Holi, a spring festival of colours, is an integral part of the rich composite culture, which promotes the tradition of ‘unity in diversity’ and strengthens the social fabric. “May this colourful and vibrant festival foster the spirit of togetherness amongst the people, and bring prosperity and happiness in everyone’s life,” the Lt Governor said. “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people on this joyous occasion.”

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev RaiBhatnagar in his message said that this festival reminds of the vibrant colours of the multi-cultural society and diversity and is an occasion to forge new bonds and feelings of compassion among fellow citizens.

In his message, Advisor Khan said that Holi is the festival of colours which promotes communal harmony, mutual brotherhood and unity among all walks of life. He also prayed for peace, prosperity and progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in his message expressed hope that the festival of colours would guide Jammu and Kashmir towards peace, progress and prosperity. He also hoped that the festival of colours would further encourage and strengthen brotherhood and communal harmony. The DGP also appealed the people to follow the guidelines and social distancing while celebrating this festival.