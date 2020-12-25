Kashmir
Srinagar
December 25, 2020

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha extends greetings on Christmas, prays for peace in J&K

Prays for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended warm greetings to the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. He also prayed for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

In his message, the Lt Governor observed that Christmas is a day to remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. He said that the message of peace and compassion preached by Jesus Christ is as valid today as it was thousand years ago. 

“I pray that we all try to emulate his life lessons, wisdom and be loving and compassionate towards one another and work selflessly for the betterment of the society”, said the Lt Governor.

