Lt Governor meets J&K NEET topper Avikshit Gupta, 4 others

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today met J&K NEET topper Avikshit Gupta and other four top NEET scorers from the Jammu division at Raj Bhavan here.

In a meeting, the Lt Governor met Ayushi Bhat, Aruja Sambyal, Shivani Sharma, and Ankit Sharma in addition to Avikshit and congratulated them for their achievement.

The Lt Governor discussed with the toppers their life goals and assured them of the government’s support in providing equal opportunities at par with those in rest of the country. It was also assured by the Lt Governor that the empowerment of the youth of Jammu & Kashmir is a priority of the government.

The toppers shared with the Lt Governor their aspirations and the Lt Governor expressed his best wishes for all NEET qualifiers from the UT.