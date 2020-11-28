Lt Governor releases Panchayat Newsletter "Parivartan"

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday released Panchayat Newsletter “Parivartan”- a first ever publication in five official languages of J&K here at Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor appreciated the initiative of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for coming out with a publication in all the five official languages of J&K – Dogri, Urdu, Kashmiri, Hindi and English, highlighting the progress being made under Back to Village-3 and 21-day long Jan Abhiyanprogrammes.

The publication in multiple languages will serve as a great tool to inform the larger population of J&K about the latest Government activities besides, a glimpse into the working of the government, said the Lt Governor.

The Newsletter provides holistic view of the Government’s concerted efforts towards empowering grassroots democracy by reaching out to the people through Back to Village and Jan Abhiyanprogrammes, with governance at their doorsteps and implementation of ‘on the spot’ redressal of their issues and grievances, he maintained.

The Lt Governor observed that the publication brings out a larger picture on the progress being made under various programmes of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department.

It covers some of the most important features such as strengthening of Panchayati Raj system; National Rural Livelihood Mission; Community capacity building; strengthening Self Help Groups; Himayatprogramme; Block Diwas; handholding and support to budding entrepreneurs; livelihood under MGNREGA and meaningful activities as per the needs of the local population etc.

The Government of J&K is using the most important local languages for reaching out to the people through some of the unique efforts like ‘Parivartan’, said the Lt Governor.

It will be the endeavour of the Government in future to produce as many publications and government orders as possible in all the official languages, he added.

Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda informed that, as an innovative initiative, the department has produced the 2nd Edition of the Newsletter in all the five official languages of J&K, which is titled “Parivartan” in English, Hindi and Dogri and as “Badlav” in Urdu and Kashmiri.

Sh. Rajeev RaiBhatnagar and Sh. Baseer Khan, Advisors to the Lt Governor; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Ms. Sheetal Nanda, Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and other officers were present on the occasion.