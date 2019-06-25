Kashmir
'Lumbardar' electrocuted to death in Beerwah, locals accuse PDD of negligence

A village ‘lumbardar’ died of electrocution in Mochan village of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.

Shabir Ahmad Malik (25) son of Ghulam Mohammad of Mochan Beerwah received an electric shock while repairing an electric transformer in the area today morning, news agency GNS quoted a police officer as having said.

Malik was seriously injured due to electric shock, said the officer. He was immediately taken to SDH Beerwah where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said the officer.

Locals said that concerned PDD officials didn’t turn up to repair the transformer following which the ‘Lumbardar’ tried to repair it on his own. However, before beginning the repairs, he informed the concerned PDD unit following which the power supply was snapped.

Locals said that as he was carrying the repairs, the power supply was restored due to which he got electrocuted.

They said that this was the sixth such death in the Beerwah in past six months. They demanded action against concerned officials for alleged negligence.

