M A Pir posted in Div Com office for COVID-19 management

The government Monday posted Muzafer Ahmad Pir in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir for COVID-19 work.

Through a separate order, Kaniz Fatima, Incharge Accounts Officer was transferred and posted to Ladakh. “It is hereby ordered that Muzafer Ahmad Pir, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir for COVID-19 work,” reads a government Order No 376-JK (GAD) of 2021.

“In the interest of the administration, Kaniz Fatima, Incharge Accounts Officer, is hereby transferred and her services placed at the disposal of Ladakh with immediate effect for a period of two years or till final allocation is made in terms of Section 89(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, whichever is earlier,” read another government Order No 377-JK (GAD) of 2021 issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.