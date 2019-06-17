M S Wadoo's book 'My Land, My Kashmir' released

Kashmir Society International Monday released M S Wadoo’s book ‘My Land, My Kashmir’, and Yawar Abdal’s song ‘Yumbarzaloo’, here at a function.

Commissioner, Forest and Information departments, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi was the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, Director Social Welfare and Joint Director Tourism were also present on the occasion.

At the onset, the Kashmir tourism-oriented video song ‘Yumbarzaloo’ was released and played. The song directed and produced by Danish Renzu aptly depicts the scenic beauty of Kashmir through the words of Sunaina Kachru.

Also Read | Video: Artists release Dead Eyes song after friend hit by pellets

The audience applauded the entire team, including singer and composer, Yawar Abdal, director and producer, Danish Renzu, Jwilmor, production head, Misbah Ali, costume designer and stylist Yasmin Qurash, Mahvish Renzu and Iqra Ahmed, among others, for managing to come out with the song.

Meanwhile, M S Wadoo’s book, ‘My Land, My Kashmir’ was also released on the occasion. Published by Gulshan publications, the book is based on the forest, environment and history of Kashmir.

Also Read | ADGP Armed releases SSP M Y Kichloo's book

Wadoo, who is a nationally-acclaimed writer, has written 20 books till now. His books on Hajj, ecology and history of Kashmir have proved to be very beneficial for researchers and knowledge seekers. Despite being bed ridden for the past five years, Wadoo has worked tirelessly on his books.

On the occasion, special thanks were expressed to J&K Tourism, Khyber Hotel Gulmarg, Royal Park Gulmarg, Gulmarg Development Authority, Hotel Heaven Ishber ,Grand Mamta, Dalgate, KSI, Gulshan Books, Waqaf Board, J&K police, Winterfell Cafe, The Khyber Resort, Alhijaz Travels and Hotel Hilltop for their cooperation.