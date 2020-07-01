Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: July 2, 2020, 1:59 AM

Macdamization of roads started in G'bl

Will achieve target in time-bound manner: DC
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: July 2, 2020, 1:59 AM
File Pic

Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has kick-started macdamization of several road links and streets in this district.

Executive Engineer R&B division Ganderbal, Syed Sajad said they have started the upgradation and macdamization of several link roads which needed immediate repairing.

Trending News
Representational pic

Cyber police outsmarts fraudster

In Pulwama, a village without water supply for 3 years

Miscreants chop apple trees in south Kashmir

He said around 25 km of roads will be maintained by way of repairing or macdamization during the first phase.

He said the macdamization work has been started from Barsoo (Beehama)- Safapora road.

He said other roads which are under proposal include old hospital road, mini secretariat road, Kurag-Dumarg road, Dursuma-Arhama road, Mangam Gund Wussan road, Barwulla, Trauma hospital Kangan and Tawheed Pora-Kangan road apart from other road links.

Latest News

Miscreants chop apple trees in south Kashmir

In Pulwama, a village without water supply for 3 years

Man stabbed to death over cutting of grass on disputed land

Dwivedi assumes charge of GAD

“We will try to achieve the target in a time-bound manner” said Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal.

Related News