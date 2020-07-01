Macdamization of roads started in G'bl

Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has kick-started macdamization of several road links and streets in this district.

Executive Engineer R&B division Ganderbal, Syed Sajad said they have started the upgradation and macdamization of several link roads which needed immediate repairing.

He said around 25 km of roads will be maintained by way of repairing or macdamization during the first phase.

He said the macdamization work has been started from Barsoo (Beehama)- Safapora road.

He said other roads which are under proposal include old hospital road, mini secretariat road, Kurag-Dumarg road, Dursuma-Arhama road, Mangam Gund Wussan road, Barwulla, Trauma hospital Kangan and Tawheed Pora-Kangan road apart from other road links.

“We will try to achieve the target in a time-bound manner” said Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal.