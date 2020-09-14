Machil sector gets Grid connectivity first time since 1947

Several areas in Machil sector near Line of Control (LOC) were connected to the electric Grid on Monday— first time since 1947. Earlier, these areas were getting 3-hour power supply daily from DG sets. Terming it a major breakthrough, officials from Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation (KPDCL) said: “The Power Discom has now achieved grid connectivity for the Machil sector near Line of Control for the first time after 1947 by charging 33kv Arampora-Machil line on 11KV from receiving station Khumriyal”.

An official said that 1182 electric poles were installed on a tough terrain of 34 km connecting 9 panchayats of Machil, Pushwari, Dapal, Dude, Katwada, Chintwari, Rangi Bala, Rangi Payeen and Chintwari Bala. MD KPDCL Aijaz Asad told Greater Kashmir that after the successful connection, over 1900 households with over 25000 souls will witness the power connectivity for the first time. He said: “Earlier these areas were getting power supply of 3 hours from DG sets. With installation and charging of line, the border area will get power supply at par with the rest of the valley through grid connectivity.

“Our department worked tirelessly amid COVID to get them connected to the rest of Kupwara power supply before winter. This connectivity will put an end to sufferings of Machil locals who were not getting power supply.” A senior official from KPDCL said that the project was undertaken under centrally sponsored DDUGJY scheme. He said the central government sanctioned Rs 7,000 in 2016 for infrastructure development and last mile power connectivity.

“These schemes include DDUGJY, IPDS, RAPDRP, Sobaghya and PMPD. Under the DDUJY the project was undertaken to give power connectivity to far flung border areas of Machil , keran , Tetwal, Gurez and Tulail. “So far Machil, Keran and Tetwal have been connected to power supply while work on Gurez and Tulail lines are in progress,” he said.

“The work on these projects started in 2018 which is still in progress and will be completed soon,” the official said.