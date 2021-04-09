Mahjoor Day | NC pays tributes to Mahjoor

National Conference (NC) Friday paid tributes to Shayar-e-Kashmir Ghulam Ahmad Mahjoor on the observance of annual Mahjoor Day.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC President Farooq Abdullah in his message as saying, “As the bard of nature and voice of working classes, Mahjoor stands supreme. His love of nature was probably truer and tenderer than that of any other Kashmiri poets before or since. He occupies an independent status in the poetic circles of Kashmir on account of giving voice to the sorrow-stricken hearts of the people of his era. His couplets are obsessed with the emotions of the realities of his era.”

Paying tributes to Mahjoor, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “A revolutionary he was! Deep faith in the unity of humankind, intrinsic antipathy for slavery and love for nature are the qualities that underscore his poetry. His legacy will continue to stimulate our love for Kashmir, and our commitment towards protecting its cultural and political frontiers.”

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Provincial President Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani and senior party leaders also paid tributes to Shayar-e-Kashmir on Mahjoor Day.

NC also remembered party stalwarts Muhammad Subhaan Bhat of Tral and Ghulam Qadir Muran of Muran Rajpura on their death anniversaries.

Meanwhile, NC president and vice president expressed grief over the demise of noted personality of Baramulla Muhammad Amin Shah, father-in-law of NC leader Shahid Ali.