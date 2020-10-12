Main wing of HC to close in Srinagar on Oct 31

As a part of Annual Darbar Move to winter capital, the main wing of Jammu and Kashmir High Court will close in Srinagar on October 31, 2020.

The orders reads that in connection with Annual Darbar Move, Winter Season, 2020-21, main wing of the High Court, office of Registrar Vigilance and Registrar Rules, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir shall close in Srinagar on October 31, 2020 (Saturday) after office-hours and shall reopen at Jammu on November 9, 2020 (Monday).

“All the Jammu-based employees who are moving with Annual Darbar Move from Srinagar to Jammu shall get themselves tested for COVID-19 at Jammu before November 9,” reads the order.

“Kashmir based employees, who are moving to Jammu in connection with Annual Darbar Move, shall get themselves tested at Srinagar before moving to Jammu. These employees shall furnish their test reports before Joint Registrar (Adm) on November 9, 2020 at Jammu,” the order states.