Maintain peace: JKPM urges India, Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) Saturday urged India and Pakistan to maintain peace at the borders and not to indulge in “miscalculated adventurism”.

JKPM issued the statement after holding an emergency meeting of its executive members, here at party headquarters in Rajbagh.

During the meeting, it was urged that all the issues pending between the two countries (India and Pakistan) would be resolved with peaceful means.

The members also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the state and a sense of fear psychosis that has gripped the Valley.

“The recent advisory issued to tourists and Amarnath pilgrims has added to the panic and due to the return of tourists from the valley, Kashmir is on edge,” it was told during the meeting.

The state executive also appealed to all political parties in the state to put up a united face and come together in the moment of crisis.

They also charted out the future strategy in case of any tinkering with the state’s special status and resolved that they would resort to peaceful public action in cases the need arises.

The meeting was attended by Javaid Mustafa Mir, Dr Shah Faesal, Shehla Rashid, Muhammad Ramzan, Dr Nazir Lone, Feroze Peerzada, Syed Iqbal Tahir, Sajjad Sheikh, Uzair Ronga, Iqbal Rather and Dr Mustafa Khan, among others.

Meanwhile, JKPM president, Shah Faesal lashed out at the National Conference leadership for “refusing” to be a part of the all party delegation that met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday.

“NC’s one-upmanship is hurting the cause of unity in Kashmir,” Faesal said soon after an NC delegation- led by vice president Omar Abdullah met the Governor.

He added, “National Conference has emerged as an obstacle to cause of unity in Kashmir and it is unfortunate that at a time when state is facing an existential threat, NC leadership is still busy in point scoring.”