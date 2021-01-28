Major subsidy violations in Ujjwala Yojana in Pulwama

The government Thursday asked the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) to register a case against three erring LPG agencies for diversion of subsidy.

The development comes after the District Magistrate Pulwama found huge discrepancies in the implementation of PradhanMantriUjjalaYojana in the district.

“The preliminary scrutiny and verification into the alleged divergence was taken up early last year,” an official said.

He said the final investigation report submitted by Assistant Director FCS&CA, Pulwama, Sheikh Inayatullah to the district magistrate confirmed the fraud.

“Accordingly, Deputy Commissioner RaghawLankar on Thursday directed the AD to lodge an FIR against three erring LPG agencies,” an official said.

PMUA, a Government of India-sponsored scheme was launched in the year 2016.

The connection comes with the provision of 12 LPG refills per year linked with back-ended subsidy at Rs 1600 per year.

A new Ujjawala connection consists of a free cylinder and gas stove and is sanctioned in the name of female of the households enlisted in the SECC-2011 survey list.

However, in this district, hundreds of instances were found where the beneficiaries had not till date received any Ujjwala connection (LPG cylinder plus stove).

“Their connections were shown as active since year 2017, 2018 and 2019 and LPG refills effected against such customer IDs,” an official said.

He said the same was corroborated by the administration through the refill registry of the Subscriber Dealer Management System (SDMS) login accounts of the concerned LPG agencies, which they were reluctant to provide at the beginning of the investigation.

“Several beneficiaries confirmed the receipt of only free LPG cylinder without gas stove. Also, in several instances, the addresses and phone numbers of the beneficiaries were found incorrect in the database of the agency or dealer, most probably to make any verification process difficult,” an official said.

He said various sections were likely to be invoked in the FIR to be lodged under the Indian Penal Code Sec 120-B (criminal conspiracy), Section 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), Sec 417/420/463/464 (forgery and cheating) read with Sec 34 that is acts done in furtherance of common intention, Sec 3/7 EC Act 1955, relevant provisions of Essential Commodities (display of prices and stocks and control of supply and distribution) Order, 1977; LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000; Gas Cylinders Rules, 2016 and the Aadhaar (Targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services) Act, 2016.

“The administration will write to the concerned OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies), Office of Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives Chandigarh, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation Faridabad, Fire and Emergency Services Department J&K, Legal Metrology Department J&K; for initiating necessary action in view of gross violations, flouting of safety regulations, Weights and Measures Rules and non-fulfillment of agreement conditions,” an official said.

He said the same was found during surprise inspections of various LPG godowns.

CAG and other audit agencies have time and again been raising concerns about the implementation of UjjawalaYojana at many places.

It has been pointing towards diversion of subsidised cylinders, high consumption of some Ujjwala households reflected by agencies, large scale commercial usage of domestic cylinders, non-availability of installation records and pre-installation check-ups and lack of validation checks.