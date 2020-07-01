Make agriculture, horticulture self-reliant, sustainable sectors: DC Pulwama

District Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer Wednesday urged the concerned for making concerted efforts to make the agriculture and horticulture sectors self-reliant and sustainable.

The DC said this during a district level review committee meeting held here.

The DC hailed the role of agriculture and horticulture sectors in creating self reliant and sustainable employment in the district.

He emphasized on the priority sector lending with a special focus on education, women development and agriculture allied sectors.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on CD ratios of the banks, identification of beneficiaries, flow of credit, assistance under Government sponsored schemes, performances of banks under District Credit Plan (DCP), achievements made under the above said Quarter, monitoring initiatives and Credit Plus activities.

It was given that under agriculture and horticulture sectors banks have disbursed an amount of Rs 775.72 crore to 37477 beneficiaries.

Under Medium Small and Micro Enterprises banks have recorded deployment of Rs 245.07 crores to 4888 beneficiaries, whereas, in education sector Rs 4.11crores were disbursed in favor of 232 beneficiaries against the annual target of 12.45 crores to 307 beneficiaries.

Regarding progress of KCC scheme, it was informed that 60250 cases were taken up while the 49039 cases were disbursed upto March 2020. DC impressed upon the bankers to put in added efforts to increase the CD ratio by focusing on potential areas and stressed on better coordination between banks and government departments for bringing improvement in CD ratio. He directed for ensuring balanced lending in all key sectors to promote equitable growth and also emphasized upon the heads of the financial institutions to spread awareness with regard to the welfare schemes sponsored by them among masses.