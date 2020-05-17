Make apple a family fruit: Qayoom Wani

Former EJAC President and civil society member, Abdul Qayoom Wani on Sunday emphasized that people in Kashmir should prefer apple over other fruits to compensate the losses of growers amid the lockdown.

“All of us are aware that owing to lockdown thousands of tons of apple could not be sent to outside market which is dangerously affecting apple growers as well as economy of Kashmir,” said Wani.

Wani said all Kashmiris should act collectively to help these growers. “Our collective conscience must awake now. I appeal to all people to specially buy apple for your families, your relations and friends.” said Wani.