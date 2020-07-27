Make appointments under J&K Probationer and Fixation of Tenure Rules: Govt to Admin Secys

Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all the administrative secretaries to make fresh appointments/selections only under the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020.

In an order, the General administration department said, “Attention of all Administrative Secretaries is invited to the recent amendments carried out in the Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment Rules, 2015 notified vide SRO 202 of 2015 dated 30.06.2015. These amendments namely the Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment (Amendment) Rules, 2020 notified vide S.O. 194 of 2020 dated 17.06.2020, among others, provide as under: 14. No appointment under these rules. After coming into force of the Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment (Amendment) Rules, 2024, no fresh appointment shall be made under these rules.”

Further, vide Government Order No.654-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated June 19, 2020, it has been impressed upon all the recruiting agencies/administrative departments to make fresh selections/appointments under the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020 only.

“Accordingly, it is enjoined upon Administrative Secretaries that all fresh referral(s) for any Gazetted, Non-Gazetted and Class-IV vacancies under direct recruitment quota, shall be made as per the service conditions, notified in the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020 notified vide SO 192 of 2020 dated 27.06.2020,” read the order, signed by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary to the government.