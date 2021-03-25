Make arrangements for Ashmuqam Urs: NC

National Conference (NC) District President Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Wani Thursday sought facilities to devotees at the shrine of Hazrat Zainuddin Wali Sahib’s (RA) shrine at Ashmuqam following annual Urs observance.

A statement of NC issued here said that Wani urged the district and divisional administration to ensure all facilities to the devotees on the annual Urs at the shrine.

He said that the administration was duty bound to ensure hassle-free Urs observance by providing round the clock transport facilities, drinking water and electricity supply at the revered shrines.

Wani also urged the administration to ensure swift commute of public transport on the famous shrine and urged people to abide by COVID-19 protocol.