Make important departmental wards operational in SKIMS: Darakshan Andrabi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Darakshan Andrabi Saturday called for making the wards of the different departments of SKIMS functional.

A statement of BJP issued here said that while speaking at a virtual meeting of the BJP Kashmir unit held under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh regarding COVID-related scenario in Kashmir, Andrabi said, “SKIMS is nicely managing the COVID-19 patients and there is no dearth of oxygen in the hospital, but while dealing with the pandemic we have to take care of other critical patients also. It is imperative upon us to create extra spaces for COVID-management but we cannot afford to ignore other critical patients in the hospital.”

She said that other critically-ill patients cannot be left to die while dealing with the pandemic.

Andrabi said that the critical-care patients cannot afford to go outside Kashmir in these conditions and that there was the need to restore all emergency and critical care medical facilities at this premiere hospital without much delay.