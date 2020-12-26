Make inquiry into Muddasir Ali's death public: KPC

Kashmir Press Club Sunday urges the health authorities in Kashmir to make public the contents of an inquiry into the sudden death of Greater Kashmir senior editor Muddasir Ali.

A statement of KPC issued here said that the family of Muddasir, who hailed from Charar-e-Sharief area, maintains that the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) had not yet shared the inquiry report with them.

The statement said the inquiry was initiated a month back to look into the alleged lapses and negligence by the doctors and other health staff into the death of prominent journalist who passed away on November 20, 2020 at Charar-e-Sharief Sub-district Hospital in central Kashmir’s Budgam district due to cardiac arrest. It said that while urging the authorities to make the inquiry report into Mudasir’s death public, KPC was of the view that the bereaved family had every right to demand that the report be shared with them also.

The statement said that the KPC management committee members while discussing it in a meeting said that if there was medical negligence as suggested by the deceased journalist’s family, the health department needed to fix responsibility and take corrective measures to ensure a better response and handling of emergencies in hospitals and health centers across Kashmir in future.

It said that the delay in fixing the responsibility had raised many eyebrows in the journalist fraternity of Kashmir and adds to the suspicion whether the authorities were upto something else.