Make intervention to help ailing horticulture industry: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday urged the administration to make interventions to safeguard the interests of lakhs of individuals who were directly or indirectly associated with the horticulture industry.

Speaking on sidelines of a function to felicitate newly nominated office bearers for Budgam district, the party Vice President AR Veeri exhorted upon the authorities to initiate special measures to redress the issues faced by the ailing horticulture industry in J&K.

Addressing the gathering, the party General Secretary, GN Lone Hanjura impressed upon the newly nominated office bearers and the cadre to strengthen the party at grassroots level

