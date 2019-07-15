Make solid waste management people's movement: Div Com to officers

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Monday directed concerned officers and Deputy Commissioners to make Solid Waste Management (SWM) a people’s movement by taking the issues, concerns and management of solid waste to citizens at grass-root level.

According to an official spokesperson, the Divisional Commissioner gave these directions while reviewing the implementation of SWM under rules issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change.

The Divisional Commissioner also stressed on a massive awareness campaign in association with communities, NGOs, students and other stakeholders.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners to identify suitable land in all areas which are falling under Municipal Committees for the Solid Waste Management on scientific disposal and immediately furnish a report as per prescribed proforma to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for necessary action.

The Divisional Commissioner reiterated that government is committed to segregate SWM on scientific lines so that inhabitants of the capital city, towns and villages do not face any inconvenience and Kashmir will become a pollution free zone.