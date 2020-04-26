Make special arrangements to evacuate stranded J&K residents: Tarigami

While expressing concern over the plight of J&K students stranded in different parts of the country, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami Saturday urged the administration to make special arrangements to evacuate them.

In a statement, Tarigami said thousands of students from J&K were stranded in various parts of the country and abroad, with their families worried about their health and well-being.

“They are seeking help as they are unable to return home due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government to contain spread of the cornavirus,” Tarigami said.

He said in many cases the students were facing financial distress after their education institutions were shut down after the announcement of COVID19 lockdown.

Tarigami said several state governments have evacuated students. He said last week Uttar Pradesh government sent 250 buses to pick up about 9,000 stranded students and drop them to their native districts from Kota in Rajasthan.

He said similar initiatives were being taken by other states as well. “J&K authorities should also think on similar lines to evacuate stranded people from across the country,” said Tarigami.

He said many J&K residents stranded in different countries including Bangladesh, Kyrghyzstan, UK and Ukraine were running out of money.

Tarigami said the government of India must take up the issue with the respective governments and Indian embassies to mitigate sufferings of these students.

He said thousands of labourers, shawl/handicraft vendors were also struck in different parts of the country.

“These workers are facing scarcity of food and shelter. They have exhausted their earnings and are facing immense difficulties. The miseries of these stranded people amid coronavirus pandemic and lockdown have worsened,” he said.