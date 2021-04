The body of a local resident was found in a cab on Sunday morning in Kashmir’s Budgam district, a police official said.

Quoting the police official, news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) reported that the body, identified as Ali Muhammad, a resident of Magam area of the district was found in a cab bearing number JK01AJ-5734 at Main Road in Daharmuna village of the district.

The official further said that a police team has reached the spot and investigation has been taken up in this regard.