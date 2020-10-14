Man, 50, allegedly hangs self in Downtown Srinagar

A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Habba Kadal area of downtown Srinagar on Wednesday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the man identified as Bashir Ahmad Gojri son of Mohammad Sultan Gojri of Habba Kadal Srinagar, allegedly hanged himself at his home in Agahamam Mohalla.

He said that proceedings under 174 CrPc have been initiated at police station Kral Khud.

He added that after post-mortem the body will be handed over to the family for last rites.