UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 11:26 AM

Man allegedly hangs self to death in south Kashmir's Shopian

He was rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
A 40-year-old man on Sunday allegedly hanged himself to death at his home in Pinjura village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that he was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The official said that after the completion of medical and legal formalities, the body will be handed over to the family members for last rites.

Locals said that he is survived by two minor children and wife.

A police official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been initiated.

