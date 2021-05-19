Man arrested for allegedly raping minor in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl in a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

As per a police statement, the alleged sexual assault took place on May 12, as per the complaint by the victim’s father filed at Police Station Devsar.

In the written complaint, the man alleged that the accused Mudasir Ahmad Lone, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Dardgund raped his minor daughter while she was on way towards the orchards “and thereafter threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone”.

Accordingly, case vide FIR No. 28/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Devsar and investigation was initiated, police said.

During the course of investigation, a police team headed by SHO Police Station Devsar under the supervision of DySP PC Kulgam was constituted which arrested the accused within one hour of the complaint.

He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody, police said adding further investigation into the matter is in progress.

Police said its “consistent action against against the offenders, regardless of their position or placement should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from scourge of crime”.