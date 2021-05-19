Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 4:37 PM

Man arrested for allegedly raping minor in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Police said further investigation into the case is in progress.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 4:37 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl in a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

As per a police statement, the alleged sexual assault took place on May 12, as per the complaint by the victim’s father filed at Police Station Devsar.

Trending News
File Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Thunderstorms, rain likely in J&K in next 24 hours

Representational Image [Source: Wokandapix from Pixabay]

Kashmiri gynaecologist thanks PM Modi for appreciating efforts of healthcare workers

Representational Image

Inquiry ordered into 'mismanagement, poor facilities' at GMC Anantnag

In the written complaint, the man alleged that the accused Mudasir Ahmad Lone, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Dardgund raped his minor daughter while she was on way towards the orchards “and thereafter threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone”.

Accordingly, case vide FIR No. 28/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Devsar and investigation was initiated, police said.

During the course of investigation, a police team headed by SHO Police Station Devsar under the supervision of DySP PC Kulgam was constituted which arrested the accused within one hour of the complaint.

Latest News
Men in PPE kits offer funeral of a person died from COVID-19 in Srinagar's Makhdoom Sahab area, May 7, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

21 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K as toll crosses 3,300 mark

People look as the city is turned to rubble by Israeli air strikes on May 13, 2021. [Twitter: @Omar_Gaza]

Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza

Truck driver from south Kashmir's Anantnag held with Rs 30 lakh cash in Jammu's Gangyal

Local Muslims performing last rites of non-local Christian who died of COVID-19 in Ladakh on May, 17 2021. [File/ GK]

Ladakh reports five COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, highest single-day spike this year

He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody, police said adding further investigation into the matter is in progress.

Police said its “consistent action against against the offenders, regardless of their position or placement should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from scourge of crime”.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News