Man arrested for impersonating as police officer: Police

A man impersonating as a police officer in Devsar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was arrested on Sunday, Police said.

The accused has been identified as Umar Bashir Dar of Brazloo Jageer village.

A police official said that one Gul Muhammad Shan of Kelam village came up with a complaint that a person posing as a police officer demanded Rs 1 lakh from him to close the case registered against his son.

“The impersonator told Shan that the case of his son was with him and that if he pays the amount, he would close the file,” he said.

A police official said that Shan had even paid him Rs 500 in advance.

“Acting promptly upon the complaint, a case under FIR No 05/2021 under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Devsar and investigation started,” he said.

“The accused was arrested and during questioning, he confessed of the crime. Further investigations are on,” a police official said.