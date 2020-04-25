Man arrested for 'misusing' social media

Police on Saturday arrested a person here over alleged “misuse” of social media.

A police official said taking cognizance of the misuse of social media account for abusing and posting threatening comments on official Facebook account of district police Ganderbal, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ganderbal Khalil Ahmed Poswal constituted a team headed by SHO police station Khurshid Ahmed to nab the accused.

During investigating, surveillance unit (ESU) Ganderbal intercepted the accused’s Facebook account with the name Rancho Khan, which was operated by Tawseef Ahmad of Padshahi Bagh Tilwanpora, Srinagar, said the police official.

He said the accused was arrested and a case (FIR No 74/2020) under section 506, 505 IPC was registered at police station Ganderbal.

The SSP cautioned people to refrain from misuse of social media platforms and circulation of unauthenticated information through such platforms.

He said any person found indulging in such activities will be dealt with strictly under Law.