Man arrested for 'murder' of wife in Kangan

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and dumping her body into nallah Sindh in Kangan area of this district.

An official said the body of a 28-year-old woman identified as Rubeena, wife of Abdul Majeed Khan of Gonchi Mohallah in Kangan, was recovered from Sindh on July 14. She was missing since July 9.

Following recovering of the body, a team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) police station Kangan, Aftab Ahmed, under the supervision of SDPO Kangan, Sheikh Tahir, started investigation into the incident.

“The investigation revealed that the deceased was murdered by her husband at home before dumping her body in Sindh, with the assistance of his brother Nisar Ahmed Khan,” said the SHO.

The SDPO Kangan said the body had marks on her neck. “We quizzed the husband of the deceased woman who later confessed having committed the crime. It came to the fore that the woman had been strangulated and her body had been kept in her home for five days before dumping it into Sindh” said the SDPO.

He said the “estranged relationship” between the husband and wife, led to the crime. The SDPO said the deceased woman belonged to West Bengal and was married to Khan since 10 years.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said the husband of the deceased woman, along with his brother has been arrested for committing the crime. He said a case under (FIR No 50/2020) under section 302 IPC has been registered at police station Kangan.