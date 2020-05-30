Man arrested for 'raping, impregnating' teenage girl

A 30-year-old man was on Saturday arrested on charges of raping and impregnating a minor girl in Shangus area of south Kashmiris Anantnag district.

The accused identified as Showkat Ahmad of BrariAangan village in Utersoo was earlier booked by police following a complaint lodged by the victim and her family in police station Utersoo.

Ahmad is the neighbor of the 14-year-old victim, said a police official. “The victim is eight months pregnant now.”

A case (FIR no 40/2020) US 376 420, 506, ¾ (POSCO) has been registered against the accused and further investigations are on, said the official. “The preliminary investigations suggest, the accused had several times raped the victim since September last year,” the official said.

He said the family of the victim had no clue about the incident nor where they aware of their daughter’s pregnancy. “A few days ago the victim complained of pain in the abdomen following which she was taken to local Hakeem (traditional practitioner),” the official said. He said later the victim was taken to Anantnag hospital for investigations where she was declared pregnant by eight months.

The locals, who accompanied the victim and her family to police, have demanded stern action against the culprit.

“The case should be fast-tracked so that that justice is done immediately,” said members of local Auqaf committee. They said the incident has left entire villagers shell-shocked.

“How will the girl live with this trauma now?” the locals said, while assuring the family of every help to ensure justice was done.