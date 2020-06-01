Man arrested in Kupwara, ammunition recovered: Police

Police on Monday said it arrested a person from Kupwara district and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

A police official identified the arrested person as Muhammad Hafeez Raina of Amrohi, Karnah.

“We recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition from his possession. He had received this consignment from across the border,” said the official.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, Mudasir Ahmad said based on specific information, a police party from Karnah raided the house of the accused persons and arrested him.

Ahmad said on the disclosure of the accused, searches were carried out in an area which led to recovery of the arms and ammunition, including 10 grenades, four wireless sets and 200 AK-47 rounds.