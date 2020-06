Police on Wednesday said it arrested a man in this northern Kashmir district and seized illicit liquor from his possession.

A police official said a police team intercepted a vehicle (Registration No JK02S/ 3208) and recovered huge quantity of illicit liquor from it.

“A man from Gingal village of Uri was arrested along with seized haul of liquor,” the official said.

The police have registered a case in police station Baramulla and started the investigation.