A 35-year-old man was critically injured in an attack by a bear here on Wednesday.

The injured, Farooq Ahmad Gojjer of Cherwan village of Ajas was attacked by the bear during wee hours, an official said. He was immediately shifted to CHC Sumbal in a critical condition wherefrom he was referred to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

“A major portion of his face has been mauled by the bear,” said a doctor.