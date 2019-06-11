Man dies after falling off from under-construction building in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

A- 50-year old man who was working in Irrigation and Flood Control Department died on Tuesday after falling from an under-construction building in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said.

Zafarullah Bhat (50) son of Mohammed Maqbool Bhat, of Tulumulla Ganderbal fell from the 2nd storey of the under construction building in Tulumulla, reported news agency GNS.

Bhat, who was working as a supervisor in Irrigation and Flood Control Department, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last, said the report.