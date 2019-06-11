Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 1:19 PM

Man dies after falling off from under-construction building in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 1:19 PM
Representational Pic

A- 50-year old man who was working in Irrigation and Flood Control Department died on Tuesday after falling from an under-construction building in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said.

Zafarullah Bhat (50) son of Mohammed Maqbool Bhat, of Tulumulla Ganderbal fell from the 2nd storey of the under construction building in Tulumulla, reported news agency GNS.

Trending News

KATHUA VERDICT|3 awarded life term, 3 others 5-year jail, 1 acquitted

Jammu and Kashmir crime branch to probe supply of e-challan devices to traffic cops

Crime Branch likely to challenge sentence part

Omar, Mehbooba, Sajad, Faesal, others hail verdict

Of officers whose hard work won conviction for accused

Bhat, who was working as a supervisor in Irrigation and Flood Control Department, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last, said the report.

Related News