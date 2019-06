Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

A man died due to lightning at a village in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Monday evening.

An official told Greater Kashmir that Mohammed Yousuf Mir son of Abdul Aziz Mir resident of Bakura, Ganderbal was struck by lightning when he was working in his field.

Mir died on the spot, he said.