Man dies during scuffle with relative over land dispute in Kulgam

A man died allegedly in a scuffle with his relative over a land dispute in Damhal Hanjipora area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Abdul Rashid Chopan, 55, son of Jan Chopan fell unconscious during the scuffle over a land dispute with his relative Ghulam Hassan Chopan—both residents of Ahmadabad, D H Pora.

The official said that Rashid was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, adding that a case under FIR number 31/2021 under sections 147, 323 and 302 has been filed and further investigation is going on.